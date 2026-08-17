India's Hockey World Cup 2026 Hopes: What England Loss Means Ahead Of Pakistan Match

India's hopes of reaching the second group stage of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 remain alive, but the 2-4 defeat to England has made their final Pool D fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan a crucial one.

England beat India in their second Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Monday. India had earlier opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side appeared to be in control after recovering from an early England goal to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

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Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh found the net for India, but England produced a much stronger second-half performance to turn the match around. Nicholas Bandurak scored twice, while Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft also got on the scoresheet for England.

The result leaves India with three points from two matches and puts added importance on their final Pool D game against Pakistan on Aug. 19.

How Can India Qualify For The Second Group Stage?

The 2026 World Cup format has two group stages, with the top two teams from each of the four initial pools moving into the next phase.

For India, the equation is relatively straightforward:

India win vs Pakistan: A victory would give India three more points and guarantee their place in the second group stage.

A victory would give India three more points and guarantee their place in the second group stage. India draw vs Pakistan: A draw would leave India dependent on the result of the Wales-England match; then India would need Wales to avoid beating England for the result to work in their favour.

A draw would leave India dependent on the result of the Wales-England match; then India would need Wales to avoid beating England for the result to work in their favour. India lose vs Pakistan: A defeat would end India's hopes of progressing to the second group stage.

The Pakistan fixture has therefore taken on even greater significance after India's loss to England.

England Turn The Game Around

India had looked capable of securing a positive result after taking a 2-1 lead into the interval. However, England changed the momentum after half-time, scoring twice in the third quarter before adding another goal late in the game.

For India, the defeat also extended their long wait for a World Cup victory over England. The last time India defeated England at the men's Hockey World Cup was in 1994 in Sydney.

Pakistan Clash Holds The Key

Pakistan, meanwhile, were held to a 3-3 draw by Wales in their second Pool D game, with Wales scoring a late equaliser.

That result keeps the group wide open heading into the final round of matches. England have already strengthened their position after beginning the tournament with a 4-1 win over Pakistan and following it up with victory over India.

India will now have little room for error when they face Pakistan on Aug. 19. After a promising start against Wales and a strong first half against England, Craig Fulton's side will need to put together a complete performance to keep its World Cup campaign on track.

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