Ravindra Jadeja Enters Elite Test Club With 4,000 Runs And 350 Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja entered an elite club in Test cricket, becoming only the fourth player in history to score at least 4,000 runs and take 350 or more wickets. The India all-rounder reached the milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Jadeja started the match at Galle with 348 wickets to his name. The left-arm finger spinner completed the feat after taking his second wicket of the day in Sri Lanka's first innings on Day Three of the Test. He dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Keshara Nuwantha to reach the 350-wicket mark in Test cricket.

He then dismissed Sonal Dinusha later in the day to have figures of 3/57 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 284.

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Jadeja earlier chipped in with 13 runs in India's own innings with the bat with the visitors posting a commanding 462. India lead Sri Lanka by 178 runs.

The 37-year-old all-rounder bowled 21 overs and had an economy of 2.71 with five maidens.

An Exclusive Club, And Jadeja's Unique Distinction

Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori are the only other names on this list with 4,000 runs and 350 wickets. What sets Jadeja apart, though, is the manner in which he's got there

He's the only one among the four all-rounders to have reached the milestone in fewer than 100 Tests.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev tops the list with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets across 131 Tests for India, followed by former England all-rounder Botham, who finished with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

New Zealand's Daniel Vettori rounds out the top three, having amassed 4,530 runs and 362 wickets over the course of his career.

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Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to reach 350 Test wickets, and only the fifth Indian bowler overall to achieve the feat, joining Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

He reached the milestone in his 90th Test, having made his Test debut against England back in 2012.

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