'Raise Now, Keep Cash': Nikhil Kamath Says '100%' To Startup Funding Advice

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has backed a post urging startups to raise capital immediately, replying "100" with an emoji to a warning that next year could be a difficult one for fundraising.

The post, shared on X on Thursday night by a user identified as Aravind, advised founders and companies to move quickly. "If you are a startup or a company looking to raise capital. Raise soon. This is probably the best time to do so," he wrote.

He urged them to raise enough cash to stay comfortable for "a year or two", to be diligent in spending, and to park the money in liquid assets. He ended with a blunt line: "Next year could be bad."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Kamath's reply, a "100" emoji, signals full agreement.

Kamath, who also co-founded the investment firm True Beacon and is Zerodha's chief investment officer, has often commented on how easily startups can raise money.

ALSO READ: 'Booming Demand, Scarce Supply': Nikhil Kamath Says Water In India Needs To Be Priced

At the India Global Forum in December 2023, he said "fintech is having a bad moment" in India, adding that access to capital had become significantly harder than two years earlier.

He blamed this partly on investors overestimating how quickly users would adopt fintech products, though he remained optimistic about the sector in the long run.

He is also directly involved in early-stage funding. His WTFund backs founders under 25 with early-stage grants, mentorship and resources, aimed at helping them build without immediate dilution. The fund has announced a second cohort of startups.

The advice reflects a long-held rule among investors that founders should raise when capital is available instead of when they need it.

Startups typically raise enough to cover 18 to 24 months of operations, giving them room if funding conditions tighten. Tighter funding often forces layoffs, lower valuations, or distressed sales.

The post has drawn a wide response online, though not all of it is supportive, and no investor or industry body has formally commented on the outlook for 2027.

ALSO READ: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Explains How Rs 100 In Your Bank Can Become Rs 500 In Economy

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.