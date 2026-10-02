Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 56: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Holds Strong With 31.8% Jump

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise blockbuster at the box office, continuing to perform well amid several big releases in theatres. The spiritual drama still found audiences in its eighth week and saw another rise in collections on Day 56.

Day 56 Box Office Collection

On Day 56, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.90 crore net in India, marking a 31.8% rise from the previous day's Rs 2.20 crore. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 317.38 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 374.86 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

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The film also earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 56, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 39.20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 414.06 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Week 2 brought in Rs 40 lakh, followed by a major jump in Week 3 with Rs 10.40 crore. The film then collected Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and reached its highest weekly collection of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. The film added Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6, Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7 and Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8.

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About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi religious drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7, 2026. The movie stars an ensemble cast comprising Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is also expanding its audience with a Telugu-dubbed version. The makers have also planned an international release as part of their efforts to take the story to audiences beyond India.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 40 lakh

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

Week 8: Rs 29.20 crore

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