Baththa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Sees A Modest Opening

Baththa has started its theatrical journey, with the Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil action comedy-drama opening to a modest response on its first day. However, the film's release coincided with the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend, giving it a longer holiday window to draw audiences.

Here's a look at how Baththa performed on Day 1.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 1, Baththa collected Rs 1.50 crore net in India from 1,337 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 1.73 crore, according to Sacnilk figures. The film recorded 24% overall occupancy.

State-wise, Tamil Nadu led Baththa's Day 1 collections with Rs 1.50 crore. Karnataka and Kerala followed with Rs 10 lakh each, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 3 lakh.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Pooja Meri Jaan, Kill Jackie & More - Here's What To Watch

About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, #Love

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.