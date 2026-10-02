Asian Games 2026: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan Win Recurve Silver

India's men's recurve archery team won the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-5 to regional powerhouse South Korea in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Friday.

The trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan put up a strong campaign to reach the gold medal match but could not get past South Korea.

The silver made the Indian men's team the third Indian archery team to win a medal on Friday.

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Earlier in the day, the women's recurve team stunned 10-time Olympic champions South Korea to claim a historic gold medal.

The mixed recurve team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod, then secured a maiden silver after losing 3-5 to China.

India had booked its place in the men's recurve final after a dominant 6-0 win over Iran in the semifinal. Dhiraj, Yashdeep and Neeraj defeated Mohammadhossein Golshani, Sadegh Ashrafi and Reza Shabani 58-53, 56-53, 56-55.

South Korea, meanwhile, reached the final after blanking Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the other semifinal.

The men's team silver capped a memorable day for Indian archery, with the country winning three medals across the recurve team events.

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India's archers have now won seven medals at the Asian Games, including four gold, two silver and one bronze. The bronze medal was won by Ganesh Mani Ratnam in the men's compound individual event.

With the women's recurve team winning gold and both the mixed and men's recurve teams adding silver medals, India has enjoyed a strong showing in archery at this year's Asian Games.

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