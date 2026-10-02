Gold Again! India Beat China, Match World Record In Asian Games Women's Compound Archery Final

India retained its women's compound archery team gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China 238-234 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep produced a strong performance to defend the title they won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The victory also saw India match the world record score of 238, which was originally set by South Korea at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

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China's Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei finished with 234 points to take silver.

India had to overcome a tough challenge from South Korea in the semifinal earlier in the day. The Indian team edged the Koreans 234-233 to book its place in the final.

The semifinal was closely contested from the beginning. India opened with 29 points from its first three shots, with Chikitha and Jyothi hitting 10s while Prithika scored a 9. South Korea responded with a perfect 30.

India then produced a perfect 30 in the second half of the opening end. With South Korea's Yerin Park scoring a 9, the two teams were level at 59-59 after the opening end. India eventually held its nerve to secure a one-point win.

In the final, India started strongly and maintained its advantage over China, finishing with 238 points to claim another Asian Games gold.

The result also extends India's record in the women's compound team event.

The event was introduced at the Asian Games in 2014, with India winning bronze that year and silver in 2018 before claiming gold in 2023 and 2026. Jyothi Surekha Vennam has been part of all four of India's medal-winning teams in the event.

The gold adds to India's strong archery campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the country continuing to collect medals across compound and recurve events.

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