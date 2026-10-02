The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Holds Steady

Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest saw a small rise in collections on Day 7. The fantasy thriller grew by 5.9% on Thursday and also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India net collections.

Here's a look at the film's Day 7 earnings and its box office performance.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 7. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 53.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 63.69 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The film also earned Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Thursday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 69.19 crore.

Box Office So Far

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 6 crore on Day 5. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and added another Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7.

The film has now completed its first week with Rs 53.60 crore net in India.

All About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who makes his feature film debut with the movie.

The film draws inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna, and is set in the forests of Central India. The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. Despite warnings about the goddess Vandevi, he enters a forbidden forest and encounters a supernatural force. He soon finds himself caught in a battle against forces beyond his understanding and must protect his people from a deadly threat.

ALSO READ: Pooja Meri Jaan Release: Cast, Plot, When, Where To Watch Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Film?

Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi Kumar/Veer and Tamannaah Bhatia Mamta Kumar in the film, along with Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar in key roles.

Written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes to its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: Movies, Web Series Releasing In October 2026: Drishyam 3, Udta Teer, Jailer 2, The One About Matthew Perry And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.