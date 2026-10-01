Pooja Meri Jaan Release: Cast, Plot, When, Where To Watch Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Film?

Pooja Meri Jaan brings together a tense mystery, complicated relationships and questions that do not have easy answers.

The crime thriller that revolves around Pooja, played by Mrunal Thakur. Her life takes a disturbing turn after she rejects the romantic advances of her friend Aniket, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan. Soon after, Aniket dies and Pooja finds herself being blamed for his death.

Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer who shares a connection with both Pooja and Aniket. While dealing with her own grief, Sana begins investigating the circumstances surrounding Aniket's death. As she looks into the case, she comes across conflicting accounts that make the truth increasingly difficult to uncover.

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The film explores themes of obsession, rejection, fear and harassment while also looking at the societal pressure faced by women when their choices are questioned. What initially appears to be a straightforward case gradually becomes more complicated as different sides of the story come to light.

Cast And Crew

Mrunal Thakur plays Pooja, while Huma Qureshi portrays Sana. Vikram Singh Chauhan features as Aniket, and Vijay Raaz plays Jatin. The supporting cast includes Rajesh Jais, Chaitanya Vyas, Jasviekaa Dixxeeth, Nikhil Angrish and Pranav Chadha.

The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, with Sharada Karki Jalota and Pooja Prem Patheja as co-producers. The screenplay is written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati, with additional screenplay by Niren Bhatt. Jishnu Bhattacharjee serves as the director of photography, while Vishal Mishra has composed the music.

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Why Was Pooja Meri Jaan Delayed?

Pooja Meri Jaan was announced in July 2022 after its principal photography was completed. It was initially planned for a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema.

After the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, the release plans changed. According to Flick On Click, talks with other streaming platforms did not work out due to disagreements over the film's acquisition price.

The film was later considered for a theatrical release but was postponed. It has now found its streaming home on ZEE5.

Release Date

Pooja Meri Jaan is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026, bringing its long-awaited story to audiences.

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