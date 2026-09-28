OTT Releases This Week: Ohh My Dog, Pooja Meri Jaan, Dupahiya Season 2 & More — Movies, Series To Watch

A fresh batch of movies and series is arriving on streaming platforms this week, with titles spanning romance, comedy, action, drama and reality shows. Here's a look at what's coming to Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other platforms from September 28 to October 4.

Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar (JioHotstar)

The Hindi series is an official adaptation of the Korean drama Something in the Rain. It follows 35-year-old Preeti, who finds herself falling for Aarav, her best friend's 25-year-old younger brother, after a painful breakup. Their growing romance faces resistance from family and society due to their 10-year age gap.

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Streaming from September 28

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1 (Netflix, Crunchyroll)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke as they enter Muzan Kibutsuji's fortress. The Demon Slayers prepare for a major battle against the demons.

Streaming from September 28

Ashirbad (JioHotstar, Star Jalsha)

Directed by Suman Das, the Bengali family drama follows four brothers raised together after their mother leaves them at a young age. Their lives change when Meghla enters the family through a fake marriage with Mallar to escape a forced wedding, bringing warmth and order to their chaotic home.

Streaming from September 28

Outside (Netflix)

This wilderness survival reality series features 12 content creators competing in a remote forest for a £1 million prize. The shared prize money decreases whenever contestants choose food or basic comforts over the challenge.

Streaming from September 28

Coyote vs. Acme (Prime Video, Apple TV, ZeePlex)

Wile E. Coyote takes Acme Corporation to court over its faulty products with the help of a struggling lawyer. Directed by Dave Green, the live-action and animated comedy follows their battle against the corporation.

Streaming from September 29

LEGO One Piece (Netflix)

This two-part animated special retells the Straw Hat Pirates' early adventures in LEGO form. Usopp narrates the crew's journey from the East Blue to the Grand Line for Chopper.

Streaming from September 29

Main Ladega (JioHotstar)

Directed by Gaurav Rana, the sports drama follows a young man who escapes an abusive home and finds a new purpose through boxing while staying at a hostel. He channels his painful past into training for a national championship.

Streaming from September 30

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke (Netflix)

Directed by Ahmed El Gendy, the Arabic comedy follows a wealthy Riyadh AlThahabi family suddenly who loses its fortune but decides to hide the truth. Desperate to protect their social status, they pretend to maintain their lavish lifestyle.

Streaming from October 1

Dupahiya Season 2 (Prime Video)

The Hindi comedy-drama, directed by Sonam Nair, returns to Dhadakpur, where a new mobile tower sparks chaos as villagers blame it for various problems. Meanwhile, Bhugol finds fame online, Roshni prepares for her SSC exam and Inspector Mithlesh suspects a new scam.

Streaming from October 1

East of Eden (Netflix)

Directed by Zoe Kazan and based on John Steinbeck's classic novel, this seven-episode series follows the Trask family through generations of rivalry, betrayal and complicated relationships.

Streaming from October 1

The Ramparts of Ice Season 2 (Netflix)

The second season follows high school students Koyuki and Minato as their friendship develops into something deeper. Meanwhile, Yota gathers the courage to express his feelings for Miki.

Streaming from October 1

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Ohh My Dog (Netflix)

This Hindi-language investigative comedy-drama follows two mysteries involving a missing dog and a missing young labourer in Bihar. The two cases gradually begin to connect.

Streaming from October 1

Pooja Meri Jaan (ZEE5)

Pooja's life changes after she rejects Aniket's marriage proposal and he later dies by suicide. Accused of abetment, she is forced into a legal battle, with lawyer Sana taking up her case.

Streaming from October 2

Doing Life (Netflix)

Directed by Tyler Perry, the drama follows Anika, a single mother, and Carousel, a reformed ex-convict who saves her life. Their relationship grows through letters as they confront their troubled pasts and look for a second chance.

Streaming from October 2

Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend (Netflix)

The documentary looks back at Michael Schumacher's breakthrough 1994 Formula 1 season and the events that helped establish him as one of the sport's biggest names.

Streaming from October 2

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (Lionsgate Play)

Set in 1950s Hong Kong, the film follows Ip Man as he leaves the police force and opens a Wing Chun school. His plans are threatened when a Western boxing group targets the local martial arts community.

Streaming from October 2

Tracker Season 4 (JioHotstar)

Colter Shaw returns as a skilled tracker who travels across the country helping people and law enforcement solve difficult cases while dealing with challenges in his own life.

Streaming from October 4

Marshals Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The Yellowstone spin-off follows Kayce Dutton as he works with an elite US Marshals unit while balancing dangerous cases with his family responsibilities.

Streaming from October 4

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