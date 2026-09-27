Lanterns Season 1 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Lanterns is taking the mystery around Hal Jordan in a new direction. After the events of Episode 6, John Stewart is left searching for answers about Hal's past and the circumstances surrounding his death.

As Episode 7 approaches, the story is set to uncover more about Hal's story and his journey as a Green Lantern. Here's a look at what happened in Episode 6 and what comes next.

What Happened In Episode 6?

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In Episode 6, titled Bad Optics, John returns to Rushville in 2026 and tries to make peace with Hal, who has been living there to make up for the 2016 incident. Their meeting ends badly, and John later learns that Hal has died.

John faces hostility from the townspeople and gets into a fight. Guy Gardner later tells John that Sinestro has escaped from prison. After Hal's funeral, John secretly takes Hal's ring from his grave and uses it to summon a hologram of Hal, setting up the next part of the story.

What To Expect From Episode 7?

Episode 7 will explore Hal Jordan's childhood, his relationship with his father, and his early days as a Green Lantern, including how he received Abin Sur's ring. In the present timeline, John Stewart will use Hal's ring and its remaining power to uncover hidden secrets, including a mysterious pocket dimension. The revelations are expected to shed light on Hal's past and death while setting up the Season 1 finale.

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Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The DC Studios series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 7, titled The Jordan Boys Legacy, will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 7 Preview Here:

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