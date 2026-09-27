Iran Pushes For Diplomatic Solution As Trump Rejects Hormuz Peace Deal

Iran has said diplomacy remains the only way to resolve its conflict with the United States and Israel, as President Donald Trump rejected a proposal from Tehran linking the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to reciprocal US measures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, according to Reuters, "Our conditions are clear, and any move towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met. Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

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The proposal, conveyed through Qatari mediators, reportedly advanced the idea of reopening the waterway and halting regional hostilities within seven days.

Under the plan, Iran sought US steps including lifting an economic blockade on Iranian ports, unfreezing Iranian assets and waiving oil-related sanctions. Tehran also proposed broader negotiations on regional and security issues after the initial pause.

Trump publicly dismissed the proposal, saying Iran was seeking to reopen the Strait because of mounting economic pressure. He also maintained that the United States held a strong position in the conflict.

However, Araqchi said, "We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them."

Iran has also maintained firm positions on its nuclear programme. A senior Iranian official said Tehran would not accept concessions such as ending uranium enrichment or transferring highly enriched uranium abroad. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran does not seek war or nuclear weapons but would reject what he described as coercion.

Indirect negotiations with Tehran had previously been described as "positive and constructive" by a US official.

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The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key bargaining point because it is a major route for global energy shipments. Disruptions and restrictions around the waterway have affected oil flows and intensified economic pressure.

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