India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI 1st ODI On TV And Online

India will begin their home ODI campaign with a three-match series against the West Indies, starting September 27. The series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's ODI squad, with Shubman Gill leading the side.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Date, Time And Venue

The 1st ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 PM IST at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live Telecast In India

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

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India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live Streaming In India

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs West Indies Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 142

India Won: 72

West Indies Won: 64

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

India and West Indies last met in an ODI on August 1, 2023, in the third match of their bilateral series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. India won the third ODI by 200 runs and clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram ODI Stats

Matches played: 2

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings Score: 247

India and West Indies have played one ODI at this venue, in 2018, with India winning by nine wickets.

India vs West Indies 2026: Team News

India have named a 15-member ODI squad for the series, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the 50-over format. Ravindra Jadeja is also part of the squad, while Shubman Gill will captain the team and KL Rahul has been named vice-captain.

The squad also includes newcomers Naman Dhir and Auqib Nabi, while several regular white-ball players will miss the ODI series because of their involvement in the 2026 Asian Games.

West Indies will be led by Shai Hope. John Campbell has returned to the ODI squad after recovering from an injury, while Jewel Andrew has also been included in place of the still-recovering Ackeem Auguste.

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India vs West Indies 2026: Full ODI Schedule

Match Date Time Venue 1st ODI September 27 2 PM IST Thiruvananthapuram 2nd ODI September 30 2 PM IST Guwahati 3rd ODI October 3 2 PM IST New Chandigarh

India vs West Indies: Squads

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

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