Avengers Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel Re-Release Sees Growth In India

Avengers: Endgame: Encore is back on the big screen and has picked up pace at the Indian box office. The Marvel re-release saw a rise in collections on Day 2 and also opened well in North America.

Here's how Avengers: Endgame: Encore performed on Day 2.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

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Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore net in India across 3,635 shows on Day 1. Its collection rose by 5.5% on Day 2, with the film earning Rs 7.65 crore net. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 14.90 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 17.83 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The English version led the Indian box office with Rs 5.60 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 1.35 crore. Tamil and Telugu versions each contributed Rs 35 lakh.

Worldwide Box Office

In North America, Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with $11.2 million on Friday, including previews. The Marvel film is expected to earn around $26 million over its opening weekend.

The film is running across 3,060 screens and also features an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theatres on December 18.

The original Avengers: Endgame grossed around $2.799 billion worldwide during its initial theatrical run, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Gets 4 New Scenes With Doomsday Teases

About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those who were lost.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the original film was released in 2019. Avengers: Endgame: Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, with an exclusive look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

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