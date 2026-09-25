Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Gets 4 New Scenes With Doomsday Teases

Marvel Studios has re-released Avengers: Endgame in theatres worldwide on September 25. The re-release features four new scenes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Retitled Avengers: Endgame Encore, it adds around four minutes of footage featuring Doctor Doom, Loki and Bruce Banner.

The new scenes are designed to connect the events of Endgame with the upcoming Avengers film, according to a Variety report. The scenes were filmed during the production of Avengers: Doomsday, the report added.

The first scene features Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) during the closing moments of Endgame. The couple receives an unexpected visit from Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who appears in his Time Variance Authority uniform.

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Meanhwile, the second scene takes place at the TVA, where Mobius (Owen Wilson), Casey (Eugene Cordero), Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) discover that multiple Earths are colliding. The scene suggests that the multiverse is beginning to collapse, according to the Variety report.

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A third scene, shown during the credits, features Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bruce is seen working on a serum to prevent himself from transforming into the Hulk. Doctor Doom then arrives at the facility, prompting Bruce to transform into the Hulk and confront him.

The final scene appears at the very end of the credits and shows Doctor Doom making his metal mask. The sequence also uses the same metal-clanging sound heard at the end of the original Avengers: Endgame, which was previously associated with Tony Stark building his Iron Man suit, the Variety report added.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, was originally released on April 26, 2019. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame is the grand conclusion to the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film picks up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, as the Avengers unite to take one final stand against Thanos.

The movie shattered box office records, earning the biggest opening weekend of all time with a global haul of $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Men universe.

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