Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Down Open For Sensex, Nifty; Crude Above $105, US-Iran War Eyed

Stock Market Live Today, September 25, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to see a gap-down opening on Friday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, amid continued pressure from elevated crude oil prices, the ongoing US-Iran conflict and rising global bond yields.

At 6:33 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 348 points lower against the previous close of Nifty futures at 23,449.80, signalling a weak start for domestic equities.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex crashed 1.67%, or 1,247.71 points, to 73,580.54, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,063.10, down 383.70 points, or 1.64%.

Global cues also remained weak to mixed. Asian markets were trading mixed in early trade, with investors keeping a close watch on developments around the Trump-Xi meeting, the ongoing US-Iran conflict, elevated oil prices and the global bond selloff.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.48%, while the broader Topix gained 0.58%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, declined 0.50%. Markets in China and South Korea remained closed for a holiday.

Asian equities entered the final trading session of the week amid continued uncertainty over the Middle East, surging energy prices and rising global bond yields. Investors are also assessing the implications of higher-for-longer interest rates as Treasury yields continue to climb.

US equity futures were little changed on Thursday evening. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were each down 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 59 points, or 0.1%. In Thursday's regular session, the S&P 500 ended 0.02% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.01%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.31%.

The bond market remained under pressure, with the 10-year US Treasury yield climbing to 5.225% late Thursday, its highest level since 2007. The 30-year Treasury yield also rose to 5.502%.

The rise in yields was driven by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr, persistently elevated energy prices amid the Iran war and a stronger purchasing managers' report. Fed funds futures indicated a roughly 68% probability of a rate hike in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Higher Treasury yields have also pushed up borrowing costs. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which tracks the 10-year Treasury yield, rose to 7.45%, its highest level since 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained elevated despite a modest pullback. Brent crude oil was down 0.93% at $106.04 a barrel at last check, keeping crude prices, inflation and the impact on India's import bill firmly in focus ahead of the market opening.

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Moneyview IPO and A-One Steels IPO will enter Day 2 of their subscription, while Swastika Infra IPO, Elevate Campuses IPO and Adroit Industries IPO will enter their last day of subscription.

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