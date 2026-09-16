India Vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To ODI Squad; Rishabh Pant Misses Out

India on Wednesday announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included in the ODI squad.

Shubman Gill will continue to lead the ODI side, while K.L. Rahul has been named vice-captain. Dhruv Jurel has also been included in the 15-member squad.

The team will be without several regulars, including Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to feature in the Asian Games instead.

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The ODI squad features a mix of experienced players and new faces, with Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir earning places in the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been included, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to the ODI squad.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has once again been left out of both white-ball squads.

India ODI Squad For West Indies Series

The Indian ODI squad comprises Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.

Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir are the new additions to the ODI squad, while the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds experience to the team.

The ODI series will begin on September 27 in Trivandrum, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead T20I Squad

As expected, Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the Indian T20I team, with Tilak Varma appointed vice-captain.

The T20I squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

The five-match T20I series will begin in Lucknow on October 6. The second T20I will be played in Ranchi on October 9, followed by matches in Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Updated Asian Games Squad

The BCCI has also made changes to India's squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out due to a side strain, with Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was originally part of the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn and will instead feature in the ODI series against the West Indies.

The updated Japan T20I and Asian Games squad includes Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam.

The team will be without several regulars, including Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to feature in the Asian Games instead.

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Pant Named Rest Of India Captain

The BCCI also announced the Rest of the India squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir.

Rest of India squad: Rishabh Pant [C, WK], Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan [VC], Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.

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