IPL 2027 Auction In India? Arun Dhumal Keen To Bring Event Back Home

After hosting the players' auction of the Indian Premier League abroad for the previous three years, IPL Chairperson Arun Dhumal has expressed his eagerness to bring the event back to India for the 2027 season.

"Every year, we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season," said Dhumal, who is set to be re-elected as IPL chairperson during the Board of Control for Cricket in India's annual general meeting on September 18. "So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue,"

The auction's previous three iterations took place in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah (a mega auction), and Dubai. Depending on whether the BCCI's desired location is available, the auction's host city will be chosen.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar On India Comeback Hopes: 'Realised It's Not What They Said'

The controversial Impact Player idea was also reviewed at a recent governing council meeting after the BCCI requested further inputs from the clubs over the rule, which is expected to be in effect until 2027.

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, former captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are among the players who have voiced their disapproval of the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to make a substitution at any stage of the game. Most of them contend that it lessens the importance of an all-around player. The majority of captains have expressed their concerns to the BCCI before IPL 2026, which fuelled further calls for the rule's repeal.

Dhumal said the BCCI is willing to examine the Impact Player idea. "The matter is under discussion. Will take a feedback from all the stakeholders and then take a call on this," he added.

Apart from Dhumal, Khairul Majumdar will also be re-elected to the IPL Governing Council on the sidelines of the AGM this week.

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions. They also won the title in 2025, ending their 17-season wait for their maiden IPL trophy.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohsin Naqvi's Dual Role After Asia Cup Trophy Row: 'Either You Are A Politician Or Cricket Chief'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.