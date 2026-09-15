Mohammad Kaif Slams Mohsin Naqvi's Dual Role After Asia Cup Trophy Row: 'Either You Are A Politician Or Cricket Chief'

Pakistan cricket is facing another period of turmoil after the team suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash on their recent tour of England.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now criticised PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's federal Minister of Interior. Kaif questioned whether it was appropriate for one person to be involved in both cricket administration and politics.

"Mohsin Naqvi is in politics. He is also the boss of the cricket board. It cannot be like that," Kaif said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

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"If you are in cricket, then you have to be in cricket. You have to go to two places. It's a difficult job. You won't be able to give time. You have so many political commitments. You have to run the cricket board. You have to see what's going on inside.

"You have to stop at one place and invest time. If you look at any cricket body, if you compare it with the BCCI, or look at it from the outside, nobody does two things at once," Kaif elaborated.

"Either you are a politician, or you are the cricket chief. You have to balance it. You have to focus on one thing," he added.

Kaif's comments come in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding the Women's Asia Cup trophy presentation.

India women's team had declined to take part in the presentation ceremony after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the players would not accept the trophy if it was handed over by Naqvi, who is also the ACC chairman.

The BCCI had also offered an alternative arrangement for the ceremony, but the ACC did not change its position. The Indian team subsequently celebrated their title triumph without the trophy being presented to them on stage.

The controversy is not new. A similar situation unfolded during last year's men's Asia Cup, when India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai.

The Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, who was the ACC chairman as well as Pakistan's Interior Minister and PCB chief at the time.

The presentation ceremony was subsequently delayed, with India celebrating their title win without formally receiving the trophy on stage.

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Kaif also rejected the suggestion that Pakistan are short of cricketing talent. Instead, he stated that the available talent needs to be nurtured and guided by the right people.

"Players aren't bad. You need people who can make players. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan," the 45-year-old concluded.

Despite facing criticism from several experts and fans, Naqvi has maintained that Pakistan cricket has improved since he took charge. Following the mass changes made during the England series, Naqvi also said that he was not afraid of criticism.

"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before," Naqvi had said.

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