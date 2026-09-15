Orry Puts His Own Twist On Kim Kardashian's Iconic Balenciaga Look At Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finale

Fashion trends often inspire new looks, and Orry has given a fresh twist to a popular Balenciaga style at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale.

Orry's Balenciaga-Inspired Look

Orry wore a yellow outfit with Balenciaga's branding at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. His tape-inspired look reminded many of a similar outfit worn by Kim Kardashian.

The outfit used the same yellow-and-black combination but was styled differently for Orry's television appearance. He took inspiration from Kim's look while adding his own touch to the outfit.

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Kim Kardashian's Iconic Fashion Moment

Kim Kardashian wore the original Balenciaga tape-inspired outfit at the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris. Her outfit was covered with yellow tape featuring Balenciaga's logo and had a body-hugging design.

The unique outfit grabbed a lot of attention during Paris Fashion Week and became one of the most memorable looks from the collection. The bold Balenciaga branding made the look easy to recognise.

Orry Gives The Look His Own Twist

Orry is known for trying different and unusual fashion styles, and his latest look follows the same trend. He brought the tape-inspired Balenciaga style to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale while giving it his own touch.

His outfit shows how a popular fashion look can be adapted for a different occasion. Orry kept the main elements of the original style but presented them in his own way for the television event.

A Runway Reference On The Television Finale

Kim's Balenciaga appearance and Orry's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 look belong to different occasions, but the connection between them is clear through the distinctive tape-inspired styling.

Orry's latest fashion choice brings a familiar international reference into the Indian entertainment space while continuing his trend of experimenting with attention-grabbing looks at public events.

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