Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 6: Soori Starrer Gets Closer To Rs 50 Crore

Soori starrer Mandaadi is holding its ground at the box office. The film has seen a steady run since its opening and continues to attract audiences.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Day 6 has added Rs 2.54 crore to Mandaadi's India net collection so far, with the film running across 2,692 shows. Sacnilk reports that the film has reached Rs 48.39 crore in India net and Rs 56.63 crore in India gross collection. The final Day 6 figures are still awaited.

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The Tamil version has earned Rs 2.07 crore from 1,880 shows, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 0.47 crore through 812 shows, the report stated.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a rise in collections over the weekend, earning Rs 10.00 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

On Day 5, Mandaadi collected Rs 11.25 crore..

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer who returns to his coastal village and forms a team of fisherfolk for an important festival race. As the competition gets closer, old rivalries and personal conflicts create challenges for him.

The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay, along with Bala Saravanan, Stun Siva, Krish Hassan, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment, the film combines action, drama and sports. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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