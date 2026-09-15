'Meta One' Service Launched: Single App Plans Start At $2.99, Bundles Up To $49.99

Meta has launched Meta One, a new subscription service that bundles enhanced features and expanded artificial intelligence capabilities across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI.

According to Meta, the plans are being rolled out globally and start at $2.99 a month for individual products. Individual bundles start at $7.99 a month, while creator and business plans start at $14.99 a month.

The company said Meta One is launching with more than 50 features and that it has already recorded 15 million subscriptions and trials. Meta added that its core experience across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI will remain free.

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Meta One: Single-App Plans

The single-product subscriptions include WhatsApp Plus at $2.99 a month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are priced at $3.99 a month.

WhatsApp Plus offers features such as exclusive themes and icons, special-effect stickers and the ability to pin more chats. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus offer additional customisation and engagement features.

Meta One Bundles

For individual users and AI-heavy users, Meta is offering the Core plan at $7.99 a month. It combines the features of the individual app plans with expanded access to Meta AI tools, including more image and video generation and greater use of creative features such as Instagram's Restyle.

The Premium plan costs $19.99 a month and offers everything in Core, along with greater access to Meta AI and content-creation capabilities across Meta's apps.

Meta said more than half of subscribers in early testing used both AI and expression features in the bundled plans, with Restyle and Instagram voice effects among the leading reasons for subscribing.

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Creator And Business Plans

Meta One's business and creator offerings start with Essential at $14.99 a month. The plan includes tools to manage online presence, greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, a verified badge and impersonation protection, subject to successful verification.

The Advanced plan starts at $49.99 a month and adds professional features such as scheduled Stories, links in organic posts and Reels, exportable analytics, deeper audience insights, additional linked devices and business broadcast credits on WhatsApp.

For larger teams, Meta is offering Expert starting at $149 a month and Max starting at $499 a month, with higher levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity. Meta said pricing, features and availability may vary by region, app and account.

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