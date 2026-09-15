Meta-Govt Talks Breakthrough: Platform To Report Child Sexual Abuse Cases To Law Enforcement, Say Sources

Meta-Govt Talks: Meta has agreed to report cases of child sexual abuse on its platforms to law enforcement agencies, marking a potential breakthrough in talks between the social media company and the government, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told NDTV Profit.

The move is being seen as a first step towards making online platforms safer for children, with the government also engaging with other platforms on measures to proactively detect and remove harmful content.

Breakthrough In Meta-Govt Talks

According to MeitY sources, Meta has agreed to report child sexual abuse cases identified on its platforms to law enforcement agencies.

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The development follows government engagement with the platform over measures aimed at strengthening safeguards for children online.

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The move is being viewed as an important first step towards creating safer digital platforms for children.

Govt Engaging With Other Platforms

The government is also engaging with other online platforms to ensure proactive detection and removal of harmful content, according to the sources.

The discussions are focused on encouraging platforms to take proactive steps to identify and remove content that could pose risks to children.

Platforms Could Face Govt Action

The government is also making it clear that platforms failing to take proactive steps could face action from the authorities.

The latest development with Meta is therefore part of a broader government effort to push online platforms towards stronger measures for detecting, removing and reporting harmful content involving children.

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