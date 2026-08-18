Meta Acts On Child Abuse Material As Flagged Content Reappears; Govt Flags Safe Harbour Risk

Meta is stepping up efforts to tackle the proliferation and reappearance of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platforms as the government pushes the social media giant to strengthen content moderation, sources told NDTV Profit.

The discussions between Meta and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have focused on the platform's handling of CSAM and the broader responsibility of social media companies to prevent harmful content from resurfacing.

According to sources, Meta is seen taking action to address the proliferation of CSAM and is being particularly cautious given that such material is a clear violation of Indian law. The company is also working to deal with instances where previously flagged content reappears on its platforms.

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The government's position is that no safe harbour protection will be available for instances where platforms fail to meet applicable legal requirements. However, sources stressed that the government is not seeking to censor social media platforms, but wants them to ensure compliance with Indian law.

“Platforms need to strike the right balance between social good and harms,” sources said, pointing to concerns including addiction and CSAM as significant problems associated with social media.

The government also believes that cultural context is important when platforms frame and enforce their content moderation policies in India.

Sources said MeitY is exercising its statutory powers sparingly and is focused on ensuring that platforms fulfil their obligations. While platforms can potentially lose safe harbour protection for carrying prohibited content, whether safe harbour applies in a particular case is ultimately a matter for a court of law and depends on fulfilment of prescribed conditions.

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