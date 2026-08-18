JP Nadda Undergoes Angioplasty, Stable And Under Observation: AIIMS Delhi

Union Health Minister J P Nadda underwent angioplasty on Monday according to the official statement by AlIMS, New Delhi. He is said to be stable. "He underwent angioplasty on August 17, 2026. He is stable and under observation in the Department of Cardiology," an official statement said.

Nadda underwent a coronary angiography after which he was admitted for observation in the cardiology department.



AIIMS Delhi said earlier said that Nadda was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after he experienced uneasiness. The minister underwent a coronary angiography. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the cardiology department.

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "I have received the news of Union Health Minister J P Nadda ji falling ill and being admitted to AIIMS. I wish for his successful treatment and a speedy recovery.

This is a developing story

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