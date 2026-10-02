Anthropic Warns US Government Actions Could Hurt Customer Ties Ahead Of IPO: Report

Anthropic has warned that US government actions targeting the AI company could have consequences far beyond its federal contracts, potentially affecting relationships with commercial customers, business partners and investors as it prepares for a potential IPO, according to Reuters.

In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic said government agency contracts account for less than 1% of its annual revenue, but changes in government attitudes or policy actions could still lead to revenue losses, business disruptions and reputational damage.

Companies routinely caution that policy changes could affect their businesses, particularly those involved in government contracting. For example, in its IPO filing, SpaceX stated that maintaining strong relationships with US government agencies is critical to its business and warned that any deterioration in those relationships could hurt its ability to retain existing contracts and secure new opportunities.

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Anthropic's disclosure goes further, suggesting that government perceptions of the company and its conduct could extend beyond its direct dealings with federal agencies to affect commercial customers, partners and other business relationships, the Reuters report added.

The filing also cautions that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity", a stark warning from a company preparing for an IPO that could value it at $2 trillion.

Anthropic said revenue from contracts with government agencies accounts for less than 1% of its annual revenue.

The company has become a focus of concern over the risks associated with the rapid advancement, intense global competition and limited oversight of AI technologies. The broader question of AI safety has gained public attention following Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call for the industry to slow its development, amid repeated reports of hacking activity by so-called rogue autonomous AI agents, Reuters reported.

Amodei met US President Donald Trump for dinner last Sunday as calls for greater AI regulation have intensified. Trump has largely rejected those calls, while the Federal Trade Commission is conducting an industrywide probe into AI companies, including Anthropic, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In its prospectus, Anthropic pointed to several interactions with the US government over the past year as examples of actions that could hurt its business.

The filing said that in February, the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company's models and that the US Department of Defense designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk to national security.

"The company may experience material revenue losses or business disruptions attributable to these events," Anthropic said.

Anthropic also said that in June, the US Department of Commerce imposed worldwide export restrictions on its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, prompting the company to disable the models for all customers to ensure compliance.

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Although the Commerce Department later lifted those restrictions and Anthropic redeployed the models, the company cautioned that similar measures could occur again in the future.

Such measures could result in "significant reputational harm", including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees and investors, regardless of the ultimate outcome.

The company also noted that selling to government agencies carries additional risks, including changes in the government's view of Anthropic or its technology.

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