Avengers Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 7 — Marvel Re-Release Wraps First Week On A Steady Note

The Marvel re-release has now completed its first week in theatres, with the opening weekend providing the biggest boost before collections settled into a steady weekday run. With new footage linked to Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Endgame Encore continues to give Marvel fans another reason to return to the big screen.

Here's a look at the film's Day 7 earnings and its box office journey in India.

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Day 7 Box Office Collection

Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 2.05 crore net in India on Day 7 from 3,154 shows, the same as its Day 6 collection. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 31.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 37.50 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The English version continued to lead the Day 7 collections, earning Rs 1.25 crore at the box office. It was followed by the Hindi version, which collected Rs 50 lakh on the same day. The Telugu version contributed another Rs 22 lakh, while the Tamil version recorded Rs 8 lakh.

Box Office Journey

Avengers: Endgame Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. The Marvel re-release saw a slight rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 7.65 crore, before earning Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3. However, collections saw a sharp drop once the opening weekend was over, with the film making Rs 2.35 crore on Day 4.

It showed a small improvement on Day 5, collecting Rs 2.50 crore, while the earnings remained steady at Rs 2.05 crore each on Day 6 and Day 7. With this, Avengers: Endgame Encore has completed its first week in theatres with Rs 31.40 crore net in India.

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

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The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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