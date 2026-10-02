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HDFC Bank ADRs Extend Rally, Jump 3% Pre-Market After Anup Bagchi Named MD & CEO

HDFC Bank ADRs extended gains, rose nearly 3% before the opening bell on Friday.

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HDFC Bank ADRs Extend Rally, Jump 3% Pre-Market After Anup Bagchi Named MD & CEO
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HDFC Bank American Depository Receipts (ADRs) extended gains, rose nearly 3% before the opening bell on Friday, October 2 after the private lender named Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

HDFC Bank ADRs advanced 2.7% to $22.95 by 5 pm IST.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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