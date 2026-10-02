India Clinch Asian Games 2026 Women's Hockey Gold With 1-0 Win Over China

India's women's hockey team won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday after defeating China 1-0 in the final.

The victory also secured India direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India made a dream start to the final, taking the lead in the 10th minute through Lalremsiami. The Indian forward produced a stunning hit from the left side of the circle to put her team ahead.

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India won the ball back in the attacking area and made China pay with a brilliant attacking move. The goal was even more special for Lalremsiami as she celebrated her 200th international game with a goal.

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The goal came against the run of play, but India defended beautifully after taking the lead and managed to keep China from finding an equaliser in the opening quarter.

China, however, got a major opportunity in the second quarter after being awarded a penalty stroke in the seventh minute.

But India had legendary goalkeeper Savita Punia to thank as she kept her team alive with a crucial save. Savita guessed correctly, dived to her left and blocked the penalty stroke taken by China's Zhang Ying.

India continued to hold its ground as China looked for a way back into the contest. The Indian defence stood firm to protect the narrow advantage and eventually helped the team secure the Asian Games gold medal.

India had a few opportunities from penalty corners but failed to convert them into more goals. However, the team defended brilliantly throughout the match.

Even after Savita Punia saved the penalty stroke, China continued to look for ways to breach India's defence but were unable to find an equaliser.

India's Navneet Kaur also produced a crucial goal-line save with a last-gasp clearance to keep her team in the lead. The clearance came during China's penalty corner in the second quarter, just four minutes into the period.

With this gold medal, the Indian women's hockey team have ended a 44-year-long wait for the Asian Games Gold medal. India have now won the women's hockey gold medal at the Asian Games twice, with their first title coming in 1982, when the event made its debut at the continental Games.

Since then, the women's team came close to reclaiming the title on two occasions but had to settle for silver.

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They finished runners-up in 1998 after losing to South Korea and again in 2018, when Japan defeated them in the gold medal match.

Paris Olympics silver medallists China finished second after their defeat to India in the final. Meanwhile, hosts Japan secured the bronze medal after beating South Korea 4-2 in a shoot-out in the third-place play-off.

The Salima Tete-led side has shown significant progress in recent times, with India also securing a fifth-place finish at the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup, which was hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.

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