Clean Mobility Must Beat Diesel Economics To Trigger 'UPI Moment' In Freight: Blue Energy MD | Interview

India's heavy-duty commercial vehicle sector is standing at a critical crossroads. While the transition to greener mobility is gaining momentum, the high upfront acquisition costs and lingering infrastructure gaps remain persistent hurdles in a hyper cost-sensitive market. However, for Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Energy Motors, the future of India's green freight will not be dictated by a zero-sum battle between LNG and EVs. Instead, he believes the transition relies on a flexible, multi-fuel ecosystem where total cost of ownership (TCO) ultimately dictates the choices of fleet operators.

In an email interaction with NDTV Profit, Bhuwalka outlines why India cannot simply replicate China's EV-heavy model and details the engineering feat of bringing battery-swapping technology to 55-tonne trucks to slash capital costs. He also unpacks the company's modular vehicle architecture and explains why the much-anticipated "UPI moment" for clean mobility will only arrive when sustainable trucks decisively beat conventional diesel economics.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

1. A recent ICRA report notes that CNG/LNG penetration in CVs has increased to 25% in 2025-26 from 7% in 2020-21, whereas EV/hybrid adoption stays at a modest 2%. Does this mean that India's green freight ambitions should realistically hinge on the CNG/LNG bet, at least for the next 10 years?

The ICRA report reflects where the commercial vehicle market stands today, but I don't think it should be interpreted as a choice between LNG/CNG and electric mobility. India's freight ecosystem is too diverse for a single technology to meet every operational requirement.

Different applications will require different solutions. LNG is well suited for long-haul operations, where range and refueling time are critical, while electric trucks are expected to play an increasing role in fixed-route and regional applications as charging and battery-swapping infrastructure matures.

At Blue Energy Motors, we believe the transition to green freight will be driven by a multi-fuel approach, supported by continued investments in infrastructure, technology, and favorable operating economics. Ultimately, fleet operators will adopt solutions that deliver the best combination of performance, reliability, and total cost of ownership for their specific use cases.

India's green freight ambitions, therefore, should not hinge on a single fuel, but on building a flexible and resilient ecosystem where multiple clean technologies can coexist and scale according to market needs.

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2. India is a cost-sensitive market. Despite incentives, the upfront cost of acquisition of e-trucks and LNG commercial vehicles remains high. By when, do you expect, that the industry could reach a breakthrough-moment that radically brings this down?

India has always been a market where technology succeeds only when it makes economic sense. Fleet operators don't invest in new powertrains because they are cleaner, they invest when the total cost of ownership improves without compromising operational efficiency. That is why the industry's focus must be on reducing lifecycle costs rather than just acquisition costs.

For LNG trucks, we are already approaching an inflection point. While the initial acquisition cost is higher than that of a conventional diesel truck, higher fuel efficiency, lower fuel costs and longer driving range help operators recover the additional investment over the vehicle's lifecycle. As LNG prices stabilise, refuelling infrastructure expands and production scales up, the economics are expected to become increasingly favourable for LNG trucks.

Electric heavy-duty trucks are on a different trajectory because battery continues to account for a significant portion of the vehicle cost. However, this is changing rapidly. Advances in battery technology, increasing localisation, and economies of scale are expected to steadily reduce battery costs over the next few years. Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for Advanced Chemistry Cells and the automobile sector are also creating the foundation for a more competitive domestic EV manufacturing ecosystem.

At Blue Energy Motors, we believe innovation must solve commercial challenges, not just technological ones. That is why we introduced India's first heavy-duty electric truck with battery-swapping technology. By separating the battery from the vehicle purchase, customers can significantly reduce their upfront capital investment while benefiting from faster turnaround times and improved vehicle utilisation. This addresses two of the industry's biggest concerns, capital cost and operational downtime.

I believe the next three to five years will be pivotal. As manufacturing volumes increase, localisation deepens, financing becomes more accessible, and energy infrastructure matures, both LNG and electric trucks will become increasingly competitive with conventional diesel vehicles. To move the needle faster, stronger legislation to adopt LNG and electric mobility will pave the way for rapid adoption.

3. Even as LNG/CNG truck adoption has gained momentum, the total number of fuel stations in India range from 30 to 40. Do you see this infrastructural challenge as the biggest roadblock for further growth?

Infrastructure is certainly an important enabler, but I wouldn't describe it as the biggest roadblock anymore. Every new mobility technology goes through a phase where vehicle adoption and infrastructure evolve together, and India's transition to alternative fuels is no exception.

The encouraging sign is that this cycle has already begun. At Blue Energy Motors, our fleet has collectively crossed 100 million green kilometres of operations, demonstrating that commercial deployment is already viable in the right applications. Product innovations are also helping bridge the gap. For instance, our double-tank LNG trucks offer a driving range of up to 2,400 km on a single fill, enabling long-haul operations with fewer refuelling stops while the LNG station network continues to expand.

That said, the expansion of LNG refuelling infrastructure across key freight corridors remains important to support large-scale adoption. Infrastructure, however, is only one part of the equation. Financing, policy support, technology innovation, and fleet economics are equally critical. Sustainable transformation will come from an ecosystem approach, where industry, energy providers, policymakers, and investors work together to accelerate the adoption of cleaner freight solutions.

4. Despite India's ballooning import bills, the worsening air pollution crisis, and the volatile global energy market, the heavy-duty EV and LNG trucks market sits at the fringe. What do you think can be India's UPI-like moment that triggers a mass adoption?

There won't be a single breakthrough moment. Both LNG and EV trucks have reached diesel parity in terms of total operating cost, and adoption has started to grow organically. To move the market towards mass adoption, however, we will need stronger legislative support, competitive acquisition costs, nationwide energy infrastructure, and accessible financing.

When businesses can purchase or finance a clean truck with confidence, refuel or recharge it seamlessly across key freight corridors, and achieve a lower total cost of ownership than diesel, adoption will accelerate naturally.

Innovation also has a critical role to play. For example, battery-swapping has the potential to fundamentally improve the economics of heavy-duty electric trucking by separating the battery from the vehicle, reducing upfront capital costs, eliminating charging downtime, and improving fleet utilisation. Similarly, continued expansion of LNG refueling infrastructure will strengthen the business case for long-haul clean transportation.

At Blue Energy Motors, we believe the future is not about choosing one technology over another. It is about building an integrated ecosystem that gives fleet operators the flexibility to adopt the right solution for the right application. That is why we are investing in both LNG and battery-swapping electric trucks while working closely with ecosystem partners to expand the supporting infrastructure.

Ultimately, India's "UPI moment" for green freight will arrive when clean mobility becomes the default economic choice not because it is mandated, but because it delivers superior business value. When sustainability and profitability converge, large-scale adoption will follow.

5. At present, what is the biggest challenge for green mobility firms to scale up — India's cost-sensitive market or infrastructural gaps?

Rather than viewing it as a choice between cost and infrastructure, I believe the bigger opportunity lies in building a commercially viable ecosystem where clean mobility becomes a natural business decision for fleet operators.

India is an extremely value-conscious market. Fleet operators evaluate every investment through the lens of return on capital, vehicle utilisation, and total cost of ownership. As the industry transitions to newer technologies with higher upfront investments, building confidence among buyers becomes equally important. This will require a combination of supportive policy measures, easier access to financing, and mechanisms that help reduce the initial investment risk during the early stages of adoption.

The encouraging part is that the ecosystem is steadily evolving. Investments in charging and LNG refuelling infrastructure, localisation of manufacturing, advances in battery technology, and innovative financing models are gradually strengthening the business case for clean mobility.

Ultimately, green mobility is not just a product transition, it is an ecosystem transformation. When technology, infrastructure, financing, and policy evolve together, large-scale adoption will naturally follow.

6. The ICRA report notes that domestic commercial vehicle OEMs are focusing on modular vehicle architecture. This standardises core components while integrating interchangeable fuel-specific modules. How is Blue Energy Motors utilising modular architecture to seamlessly transition between your LNG and EV product lines without inflating manufacturing costs?

At Blue Energy Motors, modularity is a cornerstone of our product development strategy. We have adopted a common vehicle platform approach where core structural elements, chassis architecture, driver interface systems, and several key components are shared across propulsion technologies.

This is enabled by our BEAT (Blue Energy Advanced Technology Platform), a modular platform designed and tested for Indian operating conditions. It integrates advanced mobility intelligence and delivers industry-leading powertrain efficiency, providing the flexibility to support multiple clean powertrains on a common architecture.

The differentiation happens through fuel-specific modules such as LNG powertrains, battery systems, electric drive units, and related energy management systems. This enables us to manufacture multiple vehicle variants on common production lines while maintaining high levels of component commonality.

The benefits are threefold: reduced development costs, improved manufacturing efficiency, and faster response to evolving customer requirements. This approach allows us to scale both LNG and electric truck portfolios without duplicating investments, thereby accelerating the industry's transition towards cleaner transportation solutions.

7. The report points out that while central policies support multiple alternative fuels, state-level policies remain largely EV-focussed. Do you feel LNG is being 'policy-orphaned' at the state level, and what needs to change to support a multi-fuel green freight ecosystem?

India's energy transition is inherently a multi-fuel journey. The Government's vision to increase the share of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix, along with NITI Aayog's roadmap for accelerating LNG adoption in medium and heavy commercial vehicles, reflects the important role LNG can play alongside electric mobility.

Given the diversity of India's freight sector, a technology-neutral approach is essential. Long-haul, regional, and urban operations have different operating requirements, and technologies such as LNG, electric, bio-LNG, and, in the future, hydrogen will each have a role to play.

Going forward, greater alignment between central and state-level policies will help accelerate adoption. Continued support for infrastructure, financing, domestic manufacturing, and innovation will create a stronger ecosystem for multiple low-emission technologies to scale.

Ultimately, India's decarbonisation goals will be best served by a multi-fuel ecosystem that strengthens energy security, reduces emissions, and enhances the competitiveness of the logistics sector.

8. Blue Energy Motors had gained attention with the launch of an electric heavy-duty truck with battery-swapping technology. Swapping is popular in two-wheelers, but executing it for a 55-tonne truck is a logistical feat. What were the biggest engineering hurdles in scaling this technology, and how has been the market response so far?

Developing battery-swapping technology for heavy-duty trucks is significantly more complex than deploying it in smaller vehicle segments because of the substantially larger battery packs, higher energy requirements, demanding duty cycles, and stringent safety expectations.

The primary engineering challenge was designing a robust and reliable swapping system capable of handling high-capacity batteries while ensuring structural integrity, safety, thermal management, and rapid turnaround times under commercial operating conditions. We also had to ensure seamless integration between the vehicle, battery pack, and swapping infrastructure without compromising payload capacity or operational efficiency.

Our engineering teams worked extensively on battery packaging, automated locking mechanisms, electrical interfaces, communication protocols, and system durability to deliver a solution suitable for real-world freight operations.

Market feedback has been encouraging, with battery swapping addressing one of the key barriers to heavy-duty electrification by reducing upfront capital costs and charging downtime. As logistics operators increasingly prioritise sustainability alongside operational efficiency, we see strong long-term potential for this technology in specific high-utilisation applications.

9. With the gradual emergence of alternative fuel vehicles, ICRA notes that incumbent OEMs may face the risk of stranded capacity of diesel powertrains. As a company born entirely into alternative fuels, do you view this 'legacy baggage' of traditional competitors as your biggest strategic advantage?

Our biggest advantage is not that we don't have a diesel legacy. It's that we were built for the future of clean mobility from day one. Without legacy constraints, we have been able to design our products, manufacturing systems, and technology roadmap entirely around alternative fuels.

That gives us the agility to innovate faster and respond to changing market needs. However, the transition to green freight is too significant to be viewed as a competition between legacy and new-age players. It is an industry-wide transformation, and every OEM has an important role to play.

Our focus remains on delivering solutions that offer the right balance of sustainability, operational performance, and total cost of ownership. Ultimately, the market will be shaped by who creates the most value for customers, not by who started first.

10. In neighbouring China, electric trucks make up about 30% of the country's new heavy-goods vehicle, and the government has set a goal of 40% penetration by 2030. What can be the learnings here for India?

China demonstrates that when policy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and market demand are aligned, the transition to clean freight can accelerate rapidly. However, India's journey will be fundamentally different because the two markets have distinct operating conditions, freight patterns, and economic priorities.

China's progress has been supported by large-scale manufacturing, strong government incentives, and significant investments in charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. The acquisition cost gap between conventional diesel and electric trucks is also considerably narrower, making the business case for fleet operators more compelling. India, on the other hand, will need to bridge this gap through indigenous innovation, localisation, scalable manufacturing, and commercially viable business models.

The key lesson is not to replicate China's model, but to adopt its ecosystem approach. Clean mobility succeeds when technology, infrastructure, financing, and policy evolve together. That is equally relevant for India.

I believe India's strength lies in pursuing a multi-fuel strategy, where LNG addresses long-haul applications while electric trucks gain momentum in regional and fixed-route operations. Supported by continued policy stability and private sector investment, this approach will enable India to build a sustainable and globally competitive green freight ecosystem that is aligned with its own market realities.

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