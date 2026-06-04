Diesel-Dependent Businesses More Exposed To Fuel Price Shocks, Says Blue Energy MD

Diesel-dependent businesses are more exposed to fuel price shocks, Blue Energy Motors Founder and Managing Director Anirudh Bhuwalka said on Thursday, as he projected a rapid transition to heavy-duty electric vehicles over the next five years.

Blue Energy, a key manufacturer of EV and LNG heavy-duty trucks, has crossed a major milestone of 100 million kilometres of cumulative fleet operations across the country, according to a release issued by the company. This achievement, the automobile manufacturer said, has helped reduce over 30,000 tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent to the carbon absorption of nearly 1.2 million trees.

The milestone comes at a time when the commercial vehicle industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising fuel costs, sustainability commitments from corporates, and India's long-term decarbonisation goals.

"Crossing 100 million kilometres is a strong validation of where the future of freight mobility is headed. A few years ago, green-fuel trucking was still seen as an emerging idea. Today, fleet operators are actively looking at cleaner solutions that make sense not only from a sustainability perspective, but also operationally and commercially," Bhuwalka said.

“The recent volatility in global energy markets has highlighted a reality that freight operators can no longer ignore. Businesses that remain entirely dependent on diesel are becoming increasingly exposed to fuel-price shocks and supply uncertainties," he added.

ALSO READ: Govt Weighs $1 Billion Aid for Private Electric Buses, Trucks

Bhuwalka believes that the "next five years will witness one of the fastest transformations" in the history of India's trucking industry.

Notably, Blue Energy aims to disrupt the green freight market with its LNG heavy-duty trucks that offer long-haul capabilities, with dual-tank variants delivering a range of up to 2,400 kilometres on a single fill. On the EV mobility front, the company has developed corridor-led charging and battery-swapping infrastructure designed to eliminate range anxiety and charging downtime.

Through its Energy-as-a-Service model, Blue Energy Motors is helping fleet operators lower upfront capital investments while improving operating efficiency and fleet utilisation. The company's battery-swapping technology enables depleted batteries to be replaced in under five minutes, significantly reducing downtime and maximising vehicle productivity for high-mileage commercial operations.

ALSO READ: Gadkari Predicts Drop In Ethanol Prices, Bets On Isobutanol To Replace Diesel

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.