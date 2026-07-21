India Summons Russian Diplomat After Four Nationals Killed In Attack On Ship Off Ukraine Coast

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Russia's Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, day after a missile strike on a merchant vessel off Ukraine's coast killed four Indian nationals.

The vessel, MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship, was struck by cruise missiles on Sunday evening while departing the port of Odesa.

According to the MEA, the ship had 17 crew members on board at the time, including five Indian nationals. "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," the ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

The MEA said India's mission in Ukraine was closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to extend assistance to those affected. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it said.

Without directly naming Russia, the ministry condemned the attack, stating that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, was "deplorable and should be avoided."

ALSO READ: 'Deplorable': India's First Comment As Four Nationals Killed In Ship Attack At Ukraine's Odesa Port

Ukraine's navy said the ship was hit by three cruise missiles, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha strongly criticised Moscow over the strike, accusing Russia of endangering a civilian vessel with an international crew on a route serving global food security. Western media reports have put the overall death toll from the attack at 10.

The strike comes against the backdrop of continuing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with attacks on Black Sea shipping routes near Odesa recurring in recent months.

India has previously raised concerns with both Moscow and Kyiv over the safety of its nationals amid the ongoing conflict, including in cases involving Indian citizens killed while serving with the Russian military after being recruited under misleading circumstances.

Further details on the outcome of Tuesday's summons are awaited.

ALSO READ: Four Indians Killed In Russian Attack On Cargo Ship Near Ukraine's Odesa

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