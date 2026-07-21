'Deplorable': India's First Comment As Four Nationals Killed In Ship Attack At Ukraine's Odesa Port

The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the attack on a ship departing Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa after four Indian nationals were killed and another was critically injured.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, carrying a cargo of corn, was struck by three cruise missiles allegedly launched by Russia, triggering a massive fire on board.

The ship had 17 crew members, including Indian and Syrian nationals. Reports said at least four Indians were killed in the strike. The MV Golden Leo, owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd., is the first vessel in the Russia-Ukraine conflict in which Indian merchant seafarers have lost their lives.

ALSO READ: 'Students Shouldn't Be Used To Push Agenda': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's Protest March Over NEET Row

In a statement, MEA said that the Indian Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."

Ukrainian officials blamed Moscow for the missile strike.

The MEA also said the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the injured sailor and support the families of those affected.

ASLO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 21

The attack comes amid intensified hostilities in the Black Sea region, where commercial shipping routes have increasingly come under threat as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

The latest incident highlights the growing risks faced by international merchant vessels operating in one of the world's most critical maritime trade corridors, particularly for global grain exports, following the collapse of previous shipping security arrangements.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.