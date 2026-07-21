Indian Firms Invest Nearly $4 Billion In US In FY26; Financial Services Lead Outbound Push

Indian companies' investments in United States touched $4 billion in fiscal 2026, led by the financial services sector. So far companies have invested $2.7 billion into the US financial services sector

The manufacturing sector was the second-largest recipient of Indian outbound investments, attracting $691 million during FY26.

Over the past five financial years, Indian companies have invested a cumulative $15.9 billion in the US, underscoring the country's position as a key destination for overseas direct investment (ODI) from India.

The government offers no incentives to encourage Indian companies to invest overseas. Additionally, company-wise details of overseas investments are not maintained by the government.

The data highlights the continued interest of Indian businesses in expanding their presence in the US, particularly in financial services and manufacturing, even as outbound investments are undertaken without direct government incentives.

ALSO READ: Indian Companies Announce $1.1 Billion Investment In US, To Create 1,500 Jobs

In May, Indian firms announced $1.1 billion investments in the US spanning aerospace, defence, energy and artificial intelligence sectors. The announcement was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland near Washington.

"We have 12 Indian companies making investment announcements at this summit, totalling more than USD 1.1 billion. That is the largest number of announcements we have seen from a single delegation at SelectUSA," US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt said in Washington. He said these investments span aerospace and defence, energy, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

The Indian investments announced were expected to create 1,500 jobs in the US. Abhyuday Group announced the largest investment amounting to $900 million to set up manufacturing clusters in five states across the US.

Mumbai-based Sterlite Technologies Limited announced a new greenfield factory investment of up to $100 million in the US to offer connectivity solutions, including terminating optical fibre cables.

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