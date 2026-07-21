Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The first lap of India Inc.'s earnings has commenced with big names like Tata Consultancy Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., D-mart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd., TVS Motors Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. reporting their financial reports for the June quarter.

With the earnings season gathering place, another auto giant Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has released details regarding its upcoming earnings.

Here's what we know so far —

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Tata Motors PV announced that its board of directors will meet on Aug. 13, 2026 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27, in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

"Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) (‘the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026," the filing stated.

This means that the results will be declared on August 13, Thursday. Notably, the filing did not mention any details related to a dividend.

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Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company has also informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Wednesday June 23, 2026 and will open 48 hours after conclusion of the board meeting.

Trading window closure for designated persons and their immediate relatives is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company is going to host an post-earnings analyst call on the same day as the result declaration. The details of the

call shall also be available on the Company's website.

Tata Motors PV Q4 FY26 Snapshot

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 declined 31.7% year-on-year to Rs 5,783 crore, compared to Rs 8,470 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 1.04 lakh crore, up over 7% from Rs 97,863 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Tata Motors PV Share Price

Tata Motors PV's stock closed 0.79% lower at Rs 333.80 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday. The shares have fallen 9.13% year-to-date and 62.07% in the last 12 months.

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