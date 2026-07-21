Q1 Results Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Beats Estimates, Granules Profit Up 60%; Adani Energy, TVS Motor Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Adani Energy, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Bandhan Bank, Adani Total Gas and 40+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 21, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several majors such as Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 40+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Kirloskar Pneumatic Net Profit Rises 25.6%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 25.6% at Rs 33.4 crore vs Rs 26.6 crore
- Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 303 crore vs Rs 282 crore
- EBITDA up 35.4% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 33.6 crore
- EBITDA margin at 15% vs 11.9%
Q1 Results Live: Bajaj Auto Q1 Results vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 2,983 crore vs estimate of Rs 2,762 crore
- Revenue at Rs 17,244 crore vs estimate of Rs 16,959 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 3,595 crore vs estimate of Rs 3,401 crore
- EBITDA margin at 20.9% vs estimate of 20%
Q1 Results Live: Atlanta Electricals Net Profit Soars 50.5%
Atlanta Electricals Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 50.5% at Rs 46.8 crore vs Rs 31.1 crore
- Revenue up 48% at Rs 466 crore vs Rs 315 crore
- EBITDA up 57.8% at Rs 77 crore vs Rs 48.8 crore
- EBITDA margin at 16.5% vs 15.5%
Q1 Results Live: Arvind Fashions Net Profit Falls 23.8%
Arvind Fashions Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 23.8% at Rs 9.6 crore vs Rs 12.6 crore
- Revenue up 15.5% at Rs 1,279 crore vs Rs 1,107 crore
- EBITDA up 19.9% at Rs 160 crore vs Rs 133 crore
- EBITDA margin at 12.5% vs 12%
Q1 Results Live: Granules India Net Profit Rises 60%
Granules India Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 60% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 112.6 crore
- Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,476.8 crore vs Rs 1,210 crore
- EBITDA up 37.4% at Rs 338.9 crore vs Rs 246.6 crore
- EBITDA margin at 22.9% vs 20.4%
- Tax expense at Rs 60.4 crore vs Rs 31.9 crore
Note: Q1 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs 25.9 crore.
Q1 Results: TVS Motor Q1 Key Expectations
- Volume-led growth likely to drive earnings
- Total volumes expected to have risen 28% YoY to 16.3 lakh units
- Higher scooter sales likely to support market share gains
- Domestic demand expected to remain strong
- Management commentary on the Norton brand launch in Q2
- Timeline and strategy for the Norton motorcycle rollout after showcasing four models at EICMA
- Outlook on domestic demand and premium motorcycle segment growth
Key Monitorables
Q1 Results: TVS Motor Q1 Preview
- Revenue seen at Rs 13,488 crore vs Rs 10,081 crore YoY
- EBITDA estimated at Rs 1,613 crore vs Rs 1,263 crore
- EBITDA margin seen at 12.0% vs 12.5%
- Net profit estimated at Rs 990 crore vs Rs 778 crore
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Companies scheduled to announce their earnings on July 21 include: Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Ador Welding, Anthem Biosciences, Arvind Fashions, Asutosh Enterprise, Atlanta Electricals, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Bengal Steel Industries, Bharat Coking Coal, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Crisil, Cyient DLM, E2E Networks, Gabriel India, Gamco, Granules India, Gujarat Cotex, Hatsun Agro Product, Hindusthan Insulators & Industries, Huhtamaki India, Indian Hotels Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, Infobeans Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, Medplus Health Services, Morarka Finance, MPS, New Delhi Television, NIIT, Nureca, Purple Finance, Riyaasat Lifestyle, Sagility, Sunteck Realty, Trident, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.
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