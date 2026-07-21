'Wearing Argentina's Shirt Is The Greatest Honor': Enzo Fernandez Breaks Silence After World Cup Final

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez said the pain of losing the FIFA World Cup final to Spain would fade with time. Still, the pride of representing Argentina would endure, insisting that the team gave everything despite falling short.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's final. Argentina were forced to play the additional period with 10 men after Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of regulation.

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“As time passes, you realise there is something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way. It teaches that competing is not just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up," Fernandez wrote on Instagram.

“Wearing my country's jersey is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I get to defend it,” he added.

Meanwhile, several Argentina players faced criticism on social media over their post-match behaviour. Leandro Paredes was involved in a physical confrontation with Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi after the final whistle.

During the trophy presentation, Argentina's players stood with their backs to the podium as Spain celebrated their World Cup triumph. The gesture was widely viewed as disrespectful towards the newly crowned champions.

The controversy wasn't limited to the final as Chelsea's social media team came under fire last week after celebrating Fernandez's goal in Argentina's World Cup semifinal against England.

His strike ignited La Albiceleste's comeback, before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in the closing minutes to book their place in the final.

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Spain's winner, scored by Ferran Torres in extra time, came after Argentina were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernandez's second yellow card of the match for a reckless challenge.

The defeat also denied Lionel Messi a second consecutive FIFA World Cup title in what he has indicated will be his final appearance at the tournament.

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