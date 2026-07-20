'You Never Know': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Refuses To Rule Out Lionel Messi For 2030 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's quest for another FIFA World Cup title ended in disappointment on Sunday as Spain outclassed Argentina in the final.

Despite the defeat, the result is unlikely to alter the legacy of a player widely regarded as one of football's greatest.

The focus has now shifted to a familiar question: Will Messi return for one final World Cup in 2030?

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Uncertainty continues to surround Messi's international future. The Argentine superstar will be 43 when the 2030 FIFA World Cup begins, an age by which most players have long retired from international and club football. Messi has yet to indicate whether he intends to continue representing Argentina.

The 39-year-old also became the oldest outfield player to feature in a FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, taking his overall World Cup tally to 21 goals. Although Kylian Mbappe moved ahead of him in the tournament's scoring charts during France's third-place playoff against England, Messi once again played a pivotal role in Argentina's run to the final.

Former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Messi's performances throughout the tournament and expressed hope that fans would get to see him at another World Cup.

"I hope he can continue to play as much as possible, so we can enjoy him even more," Ibrahimovic told FOX Sports, as cited by Mint.

"Will we see him in another World Cup? I don't know, you never know. But we've enjoyed him, and we're happy that he plays the game because we're going to be very sad when he stops playing," he added.

Ibrahimovic described Messi's campaign as "amazing", saying the Argentine had "kept this team alive" throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ | Viral Videos: Chairs Fly, Punches Rain As Argentina Fans Clash After Spain Lifts World Cup However, the final against Spain proved to be one of Messi's quietest performances of the tournament. Argentina managed just two shots throughout the match, with Messi accounting for one of them. Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry defended Messi's display, crediting Spain's defensive organisation instead. "It takes a team like Spain to stop him," Henry said.

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