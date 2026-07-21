Bandhan Bank Q1 Results Today: Time, Q1FY27 Expectations, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Metrics To Watch

Bandhan Bank is set to announce its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday, July 21. Investors will closely watch the lender's earnings, management commentary, and asset quality trends for the April-June quarter. The bank has also announced the timing of its earnings call with analysts and investors.

Here's everything you need to know about Bandhan Bank's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time and Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Bandhan Bank announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 21, at Kolkata, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2026.

Bandhan Bank is not expected to announce an interim dividend with its Q1FY27 results. The lender has historically declared dividends along with its fourth-quarter and full-year results. For Q4FY26, it announced a dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Analysts expect investors to focus on loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality, provisions, and management commentary on credit demand during the quarter.

NII expectations

PAT estimates

NIM outlook

Asset quality (GNPA/NNPA)

Slippages

Credit growth

Provisions

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Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Post declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results, the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors, on its quarterly performance, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. IST.