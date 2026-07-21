Bandhan Bank Q1 Results Today: Time, Q1FY27 Expectations, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Metrics To Watch

Bandhan Bank is set to announce its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday, July 21. Investors will closely watch the lender's earnings, management commentary, and asset quality trends for the April-June quarter. The bank has also announced the timing of its earnings call with analysts and investors.
Here's everything you need to know about Bandhan Bank's Q1FY27 results schedule.
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time and Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated July 15, Bandhan Bank announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 21, at Kolkata, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2026.
Bandhan Bank is not expected to announce an interim dividend with its Q1FY27 results. The lender has historically declared dividends along with its fourth-quarter and full-year results. For Q4FY26, it announced a dividend of ₹1.50 per share.
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For
Analysts expect investors to focus on loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality, provisions, and management commentary on credit demand during the quarter.
- NII expectations
- PAT estimates
- NIM outlook
- Asset quality (GNPA/NNPA)
- Slippages
- Credit growth
- Provisions
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Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule
Post declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results, the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors, on its quarterly performance, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. IST.
- Conference Dial-In Numbers:
- Universal Dial in: +91 22 6280 1208/ +91 22 7115 8286
- International Toll Free
- Hong Kong: 800964448
- Singapore: 8001012045
- U.K.: 08081011573
- U.S.A: 18667462133
Bandhan Bank's Share Price History
The stock has rallied over 51% in the past six months, outperforming several banking peers, making the Q1FY27 earnings crucial for sustaining investor sentiment.
Shares of Bandhan Bank gained 0.91% in the last five trading sessions but slipped 1.57% over the past month. The stock has rallied 51.55% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 44.24%, while the one-year return stands at 14.09%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 220.76 on the NSE on July 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 134.25 on December 9, 2025.
Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1, 2026 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1FY27 results.
Bandhan Bank's Q4 FY26 Results
Bandhan Bank reported a 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Net interest income (NII) to Rs 2,796 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,756 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit grew 68% YoY to Rs 534.14 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 317.9 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.
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