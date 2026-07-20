Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Bank of Baroda Among 250+ Firms Reporting Earnings

More than 260 listed companies are set to announce their Q1FY27 earnings this week, making it one of the busiest phases of the earnings season. Investors will closely track financial performance and management commentary for insights into demand trends, profitability, capital expenditure, asset quality, loan growth, commodity costs and FY27 business outlook across sectors.

Among the most closely watched companies reporting this week are Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Nestlé India, Cipla, NTPC and Bank of Baroda.

Key Q1FY27 Earnings To Watch

July 21: Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Bandhan Bank

July 22: Adani Power, BPCL, Nestlé India, Dr. Reddy's, IndusInd Bank

July 23: Infosys, IndiGo, Cipla, PVR INOX

July 24: NTPC, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Tata Consumer

July 25: IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank

In addition to quarterly earnings, several companies have scheduled post-results conference calls with analysts and investors to discuss business performance and future strategy. Market participants will also monitor key corporate announcements that often accompany earnings releases, including:

Dividend declarations : Cash-rich companies, particularly in the IT, FMCG, energy and pharmaceutical sectors, may announce interim dividends alongside their quarterly results.

: Cash-rich companies, particularly in the IT, FMCG, energy and pharmaceutical sectors, may announce interim dividends alongside their quarterly results. Bonus share and stock split proposals : Some companies could consider bonus shares or stock splits to improve liquidity and broaden retail participation.

: Some companies could consider bonus shares or stock splits to improve liquidity and broaden retail participation. Share buybacks : Buyback announcements may feature as part of capital allocation strategies.

: Buyback announcements may feature as part of capital allocation strategies. Management commentary : Investors will closely analyse updates on demand trends, margin outlook, order books, capital expenditure plans and FY27 growth guidance.

: Investors will closely analyse updates on demand trends, margin outlook, order books, capital expenditure plans and FY27 growth guidance. Record dates: Companies announcing dividends or other corporate actions are also expected to declare record dates for shareholder eligibility.

Top Companies Announcing FY27 Quarterly Results This Week

Date Major Companies Announcing Q1FY27 Results July 20 (Mon) UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Indian Overseas Bank, Sobha, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company July 21 (Tue) Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor Company, Bandhan Bank July 22 (Wed) Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestlé India, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Tata Communications, Oracle Financial Services Software July 23 (Thu) Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Coromandel International, PVR INOX, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Go Digit General Insurance, Meesho, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Mphasis July 24 (Fri) NTPC, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Tata Consumer Products, ACC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) July 25 (Sat) IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Birla Corporation

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1FY27 Results This Week

Q1 Results On July 20 (47 Companies)

Major companies: UltraTech Cement • One 97 Communications (Paytm) • Indian Overseas Bank • Sobha • Mahindra Logistics • Shyam Metalics & Energy • Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Other companies: Action Construction Equipment • Authum Investment & Infrastructure • Alkali Metals • Anubhav Plast • Aurum PropTech • Bajaj Healthcare • BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle • California Software Company • Central Mine Planning & Design Institute • CSM Technologies • Decorous Investment & Trading • D.P. Abhushan • Dynamic Cables • Grand Foundry • Golden Legend Leasing & Finance • Hawa Engineers • Indo Thai Securities • Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders • Jaiprakash Power Ventures • National Standard (India) • Premier Capital Services • Rajoo Engineers • Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals • Rallis India • Advit Jewels • Regency Fincorp • SG Mart • SML Mahindra • South West Pinnacle Exploration • Steel Exchange India • Sunrise Industrial Traders • Super Sales India • Swaraj Engines • Swastika Investmart • Swarna Securities • Transformers & Rectifiers (India) • Tourism Finance Corporation of India • Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure • Venus Remedies • Vimta Labs

Q1 Results On July 21 (45 Companies)

Major companies : Bajaj Auto • Adani Energy Solutions • Adani Total Gas • Bandhan Bank • TVS Motor Company • Indian Hotels Company • IndiaMART InterMESH • CRISIL • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services • JSW Infrastructure • Mastek • Sagility

Other companies: AAVAS Financiers • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC • Ador Welding • Anthem Biosciences • Arvind Fashions • Asutosh Enterprise • Atlanta Electricals • Bengal Steel Industries • Bharat Coking Coal • Canara Robeco Asset Management Company • Cyient DLM • E2E Networks • Gabriel India • Gamco • Granules India • Gujarat Cotex • Hatsun Agro Product • Hindusthan Insulators & Industries • Huhtamaki India • Infobeans Technologies • Kirloskar Pneumatic Company • Medplus Health Services • Morarka Finance • MPS • New Delhi Television • NIIT • Nureca • Purple Finance • Riyaasat Lifestyle • Sunteck Realty • Trident • TVS Holdings • Welspun Specialty Solutions

Q1 Results On July 22 (58 Companies)

Major companies : Adani Green Energy • Adani Power • Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories • Nestlé India • IndusInd Bank • JSW Energy • Tata Communications • Oracle Financial Services Software • NTPC Green Energy • United Spirits • UCO Bank • HFCL

Other companies: Amco India • Atharv Enterprises • Aye Finance • Bhagwati Autocast • Bhageria Industries • CIE Automotive India • Citizen Solar • Waterways Leisure Tourism • CSB Bank • Emami Paper Mills • Emerald Finance • Eternal • Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) • Geojit Financial Services • Gala Global Products • Orient Green Power Company • HEG • IIFL Finance • Integra Switchgear • Jiya Eco-Products • Jubilant Ingrevia • KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts • Ladam Affordable Housing • Lords Ishwar Hotels • Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India • NACL Industries • Nippon Life India Asset Management • Nikki Global Finance • Orient Electric • Padmanabh Industries • Pratiksha Chemicals • Music Broadcast • R.S. Software (India) • Schaeffler India • Shoppers Stop • Smartworks Coworking Spaces • SRF • Stylam Industries • Tanla Platforms • Tips Music • Tokyo Finance • Trishakti Industries • UTI Asset Management Company • Vardhman Special Steels

Q1 Results On July 23 (49 Companies)

Major companies : Infosys • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) • Cipla • PVR INOX • Coromandel International • Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) • Mphasis • Motilal Oswal Financial Services • Go Digit General Insurance • Meesho • Cyient

Other companies: 3i Infotech • Allied Blenders & Distillers • Banaras Beads • Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers • Capital Small Finance Bank • Chennai Petroleum Corporation • Control Print • CyberTech Systems & Software • Fineotex Chemical • Fervent Synergies • Fractal Analytics • GRP • Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals • Hindustan Composites • HOMRE • IEC Education • International Gemological Institute • Jamshri Realty • Mahindra Lifespace Developers • Malu Paper Mills • MBL Infrastructure • NIIT Learning Systems • Novartis India • Orient Cement • Prime Securities • Ramco Systems • Rich Universe Network • Route Mobile • Shemaroo Entertainment • Solara Active Pharma Sciences • Sona BLW Precision Forgings • Spandana Sphoorty Financial • Sungold Capital • Suraj • Suryoday Small Finance Bank • Thyrocare Technologies • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank • Vishal Mega Mart

Q1 Results On July 24 (57 Companies)

Major companies : NTPC • Bank of Baroda • Tata Consumer Products • SBI Life Insurance Company • SBI Cards & Payment Services • ACC • CG Power & Industrial Solutions • Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) • Shriram Finance • Dalmia Bharat • Dr. Lal PathLabs • Laurus Labs • KFin Technologies

Other companies: Alldigi Tech • Antariksh Industries • Apar Industries • Arihant Capital Markets • Automotive Stampings & Assemblies • Associated Alcohols & Breweries • Atul • Bhilwara Spinners • CreditAccess Grameen • DCB Bank • Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) • Ganesh Housing • Gangotri Textiles • Greenply Industries • Grindwell Norton • GP Petroleums • Insilco • Jindal Steel • Jindal Hotels • Kross • LMW • Moschip Technologies • The New India Assurance Company • Omax Autos • Ponni Sugars (Erode) • Poona Dal & Oil Industries • Radix Industries (India) • Rajratan Global Wire • Rama Phosphates • Restile Ceramics • Ramkrishna Forgings • Rolcon Engineering Company • Sapphire Foods India • Satchmo Holdings • Shakti Pumps India • Share India Securities • Shree Digvijay Cement Company • Smiths & Founders (India) • Sterlite Technologies • TANFAC Industries • V-Mart Retail • Welspun Corp • Wendt (India) • ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Q1 Results On July 25 (14 Companies)

Major companies : IDFC First Bank • AU Small Finance Bank • Birla Corporation • ZEN Technologies • Five-Star Business Finance • SBFC Finance

Other companies: 3P Land Holdings • Dodla Dairy • Disha Resources • High Energy Batteries India • Mercury Laboratories • Seshasayee Paper & Boards • SKP Securities • Suryalata Spinning Mills

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