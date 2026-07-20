Paytm Q1 Results: Date, Time, Bonus Issue Details, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, will announce its Q1FY27 earnings on Monday, July 20. Investors will also watch closely as the board considers a proposal to issue bonus shares alongside the quarterly results.

Here's everything you need to know about Paytm's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Paytm Q1 Results: Date And Bonus Share

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Paytm said that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 20, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. While the company has not specified an exact release time, listed companies typically announce earnings after market hours.

The Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company, subject to necessary approvals.

Paytm Q1FY27 Results: Key Things Investors Will Watch

Revenue growth

UPI payment volumes

Update on bonus shares

Merchant subscriptions

Net profit

EBITDA margin

Management commentary

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Paytm Share Price History

Shares of Paytm gained 6.23% over the last five trading sessions and have risen 21.61% in the past month. The stock is up 2.64% over the last six months, while its year-to-date and one-year returns stand at 3.78% and 33.73%, respectively.

It touched a 52-week high of ₹1,407 on the NSE on July 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹930.60 on March 30, 2026.

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Paytm Q1 Results: Earnings Call

Paytm has shared that it will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Here's the pre-registration link for attending the earnings call:

https://paytm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wgrDK2wXS02N7hgbEyAqnA

Ahead of the results, Paytm's trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed until July 22, 2026, and the restriction will also apply to the proposed bonus issue.

Paytm Q4FY26 Results

The company remained profitable for another quarter, although profit moderated sequentially despite a rise in revenue.

In Q4FY26, One 97 Communications Ltd.'s net profit fell 18.2% sequentially. The company posted a consolidated bottom line of Rs 183 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations went up 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,194 crore in Q3.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) slipped to Rs 132 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 156 crore in Q3FY26.

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