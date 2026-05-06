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Paytm Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips After Festive Season Peak, Revenue Sees 3% Uptick

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 184 crore, compared to Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter.

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Paytm Q4 Results: Net Profit Slips After Festive Season Peak, Revenue Sees 3% Uptick
Paytm Q4 results.
Image: Paytm Website

Paytm-parent One 97 Communication Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 slip 18.2% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. In the preceding quarter, the bottom-line had surged as payments volume shot up during the festive season.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 184 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter. On the other hand, revenue from operations went up 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,194 crore in Q3. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 5.4% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 156 crore, and margin narrowed to 5.8% from 7.1% quarter-on-quarter. 

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Paytm Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit falls 18.2% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 225 crore 

  • Revenue rises 3.2% at Rs 2,264 crore versus Rs 2,194 crore.

  • Ebitda falls 15.4% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 156 crore. 

  • Margin at 5.8% versus 7.1%.

ALSO READMeesho Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows 88% As Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

Paytm Share Price

Paytm's stock settled over 2% higher at Rs 1110.60 apiece on the NSE after rising as high as 3.04% intraday. This compared to a 1.24% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday. 

The share price has risen 36.30% year-to-date but fallen 14.50% year-to-date. 

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Surges 34%, Revenue Tops Rs 16,000 Crore

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