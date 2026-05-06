SIP Vs Lump Sum: Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP Or Rs 5 Lakh OneTime — Which Builds More Wealth In 15 Years?

Investing in mutual funds is one of the most popular ways for Indians to build long-term wealth. Two common approaches are the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and lump sum investment. Many salaried professionals wonder: Should I invest a fixed amount every month, or put a large sum in one go if I have the capital?

In this article, we compare a Rs 3,000 monthly SIP versus a Rs 5 lakh lump sum investment over 15 years. We will look at potential returns and which might suit you better.

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Understanding The Two Strategies

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a fixed amount regularly, typically monthly. It encourages discipline and reduces the risk of poor timing through rupee cost averaging.

A lump sum investment deploys Rs 5 lakh immediately into a mutual fund, betting on compounding from day one. It's a good option if you have idle cash from bonuses, inheritance, or savings. Assuming an annual interest rate of 12%, here's how two investments could pan out over 15 years:

1. Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 3,000

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 5.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 8.88 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 14.28 lakh

2. Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 5 lakh

Tenure: 15 years

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 22.37 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 27.37 lakh

In this case, the lump sum strategy clearly outperforms the SIP. That's because the full Rs 5 lakh is invested from the beginning and compounding works on a larger base for a longer period.

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In contrast, with SIPs, a significant portion of your money gets invested later, reducing the compounding window.

If the Lump Sum makes more money, why doesn't everyone do it? Because the market doesn't move in a straight line.

The beauty of an SIP is that you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. If the market crashes tomorrow, the SIP investor will buy discounted units with their next investment.

The lump sum investor might see their Rs 5 lakh turn into Rs 4 lakh overnight, which requires nerves of steel to endure.

A lump sum is highly sensitive to when you enter. If you invest Rs 5 lakh at a market peak just before a correction, it could take years just to break even.

If you already have Rs 5 lakh sitting idle (say in a savings account or low-yield FD), then a lump sum investment in equities or equity mutual funds could be a smarter move: assuming you can tolerate short-term volatility.

To conclude, whether you choose SIP or lump sum, the real key is starting early, staying invested, and remaining consistent. Rs 5 lakh today or Rs 3,000 monthly can both grow into substantial sums by the time you retire. Time in the market matters far more than timing the market.

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