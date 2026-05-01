Rs 3,000 SIP For Child: How Small Savings Build A Big Corpus By Age 18

Investing Rs 3,000 per month for a child through an SIP can build a corpus of about Rs 22.96 lakh by age 18. The outcome shows how small, regular investments can grow into a larger fund over time.

Parents aim to secure education and financial stability, but rising costs make lump sum savings difficult. A structured SIP allows steady investing without needing a large upfront amount.

If Rs 3,000 is invested monthly from birth to age 18, the total investment reaches Rs 6.48 lakh. At an assumed annual return of 12%, the estimated gains can be around Rs 16.48 lakh, taking the total value to about Rs 22.96 lakh.

Small Start, Big Outcome

An SIP allows a fixed amount to be invested regularly instead of a lump sum. Investors choose a mutual fund based on their goal and set a monthly contribution.

The amount is deducted automatically from a bank account and invested in the fund. This ensures discipline and continuity.

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Even smaller contributions such as Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 follow the same process, making it accessible across income levels.

Time Does The Heavy Lifting

Wealth creation depends on consistency over time rather than large one-time investments. Regular investing allows compounding to increase the overall corpus.

Without investing, savings alone may not keep pace with future financial needs. A disciplined approach improves the chances of building a meaningful fund.

Start Early, Stay Consistent

Beginning early increases the time available for growth. A longer investment horizon allows returns to accumulate more effectively.

Setting a clear target and maintaining regular contributions can help build a fund that supports education, career plans, or early financial independence.

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