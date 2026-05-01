Stock Market Holidays In May 2026: NSE, BSE To Remain Shut For 12 Days; Check Full List

The Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of 12 days in May 2026, which includes regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays and two public holidays, according to the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Trading will not be taking place on Friday, May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and on Thursday, May 28, for Bakri Eid.

On all these days, there will be no activity across segments, including equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR). The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also remain closed on these dates. Additionally, the stock exchanges also observe holidays on all Saturdays and Sundays.

In April 2026, the Indian stock markets, both NSE and BSE, observed holidays on Good Friday, April 3, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, along with regular Saturday and Sunday closures, with no trading in the equity, derivatives, or SLB segments.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After May, the markets will observe seven other holidays during the remainder of 2026, along with weekends. These are:

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Some key festivals, including Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr, Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan, are on weekends this year.

Despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday, both NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on November 8 to mark the traditional beginning of a new financial cycle for many investors. Timings for the Muhurat trading session will be announced separately by the BSE and NSE ahead of the festival.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays This Week: Maharashtra Day, Labour Day And More; Check RBI Holiday Calendar Here

Stock Market Highlights On April 30

Indian equity benchmarks registered their best monthly rally in nearly two years as the investors shrugged off concerns escalating from the US-Iran conflict. The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose over 7.4% each in April marking their biggest monthly gain since December 2023, when they had climbed 7.9%.

This was also the strongest April performance for the benchmark indices since 2020. In April 2020, both indices had advanced more than 14%. On Thursday, the 50-stock index fell 0.7% to settle marginally below 24,000, while the 30-stock index fell 0.75% or nearly 600 points points to settle near 76,913.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Clock Best Month In Nearly Two Years, Shrugging Off Iran War Concerns

It is worth noting that the Exchange can change the schedule if the need arises. It can close the market on days other than scheduled holidays or open the market on days originally declared holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours whenever it feels necessary.

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