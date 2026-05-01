Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged; No Change In Petrol, Diesel Rates: IOCL

Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged for May, according to a press release issued by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), offering relief to household consumers despite a rise in international fuel prices. Prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) have been held steady for nearly 33 crore consumers across the country, with no change also announced in petrol and diesel rates for the general public.

IOCL said the move is aimed at insulating domestic consumers from volatility in global energy markets. In addition, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic scheduled airline operations remain unchanged for the month.

However, commercial LPG cylinder prices have been sharply increased. The cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by an average of Rs 993 month-on-month. In Delhi, prices rose to Rs 3,071.50 from Rs 2,078.50, while in Mumbai they climbed to Rs 3,024 from Rs 2,031.

Meanwhile, ATF prices for international airline operations have been increased for the second consecutive month.

This is a developing story.

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