Belgium vs Egypt Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Belgium will play Egypt in a Group G clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game will kick-off at 12.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The Seattle Stadium is the venue for this match.

Match Referee

Ramon Abatti of Brazil will be the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 4

Belgium wins: 1

Egypt wins: 3

Form Guide

Belgium: D-W-W-D-W-W

Egypt: L-L-W-D-W-L

Belgium

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theater

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemekars, Leandro Trossard

Probable Starting 11: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Arthur Theater, Maxim De Cuyper; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Romelu Lukaku. Coach: Rudi Garcia

Egypt

Egypt 2026 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Alaa

Defenders: Mohamed Hani, Tarek Alaa, Hamdy Fathy, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fotouh, Karim Hafez

Midfielders: Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Mahmoud Saber , Ahmed Zizo, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ibrahim Adel, Haissem Hassan

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Aqtay Abdallah, Hamza Abdelkarim

Probable Starting 11: Mohamed ElEl Shenawy; Mohamed Hani, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohanad Lasheen, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet,Ahmed Zizo; Omar Marmoush. Coach: Hossam Hassan.

Players to Watch

Jérémy Doku (Belgium): Jérémy Doku was one of the key players in Belgium's qualifying campaign where he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. The 24-year-old also had a brilliant campaign with Manchester City where he scored 5 goals and assisted 5 times in 30 matches and helped his club to two domestic titles.

Jérémy Doku was one of the key players in Belgium's qualifying campaign where he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. The 24-year-old also had a brilliant campaign with Manchester City where he scored 5 goals and assisted 5 times in 30 matches and helped his club to two domestic titles. Mohamed Salah (Egypt): Mohamed Salah had a poor final season with Liverpool where had 14 league goal involvement. With Liverpool days behind him, Salah would be hungry to steer Egypt's campaign. The 33-year-old has scored 67 goals for Egypt and is just three goals away from becoming his nation's greatest ever goal scorer.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

How To Watch LIVE Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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