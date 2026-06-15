DRDO Conducts Flight-Test Of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today conducted a successful flight test of the local Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. While confirming vital technologies and long-range precision attack capabilities, the test met all of its goals as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur," read the official statement.

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Senior DRDO personnel and user representatives from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy oversaw the test flight.

"The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, is the Nodal Laboratory. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy & the Indian Air Force," according to the statement.

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The DRDO has the distinction of creating India's cutting-edge, domestic standoff armament system, the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The LRLACM, which has an estimated range of 1,000 to 1,500 km and is intended for land-based and naval operations, gives the Indian armed forces high-precision, long-range strike capabilities on par with the US Tomahawk.

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