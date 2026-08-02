Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Second Biggest Global Opening Weekend Ever After Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its blockbuster run worldwide. With a record-breaking opening weekend, Tom Holland's latest outing as the web-slinger has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year.

The Tom Holland-starrer grossed $355 million in the US in the opening weekend, just short of the $357-million debut by Avengers: Endgame in 2019, according to a report by Variety.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film is estimated to earn around $550 in the international box office, taking the total to approximately $875 million worldwide, the report stated. The is the second-highest opening weekend collection ever for any film after Endgame, which had collected $1.2 billion in global debut.

The superhero film has been performing strongly across international markets, driven by excellent advance bookings, positive word of mouth and robust demand for premium formats such as IMAX and 3D. Its overseas performance, combined with its record-breaking run in India, has helped push its worldwide total to major milestones.

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India Box Office Update

As of Day 4, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 234.98 crore net and Rs 280.01 crore gross in India so far.

The film opened with a massive Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. It bounced back with Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday before adding Rs 54.78 crore on Sunday with an impressive 80% occupancy so far.

The English version led the collections, while the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions also performed strongly across India, underlining the film's pan-India appeal.

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All About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Peter Parker's new beginning after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the world having forgotten his identity, Peter is forced to rebuild his life while continuing to protect New York as Spider-Man. His journey takes a dangerous turn when he comes face-to-face with a powerful new enemy.

The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles.

Released worldwide on July 30, 2026, the film was made on a reported budget of around USD 250 million (approximately Rs 2,100 crore). It recorded one of the biggest advance bookings ever for a Hollywood release in India, while premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, 4DX and ScreenX have played a key role in its exceptional theatrical run.

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