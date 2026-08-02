LEAP India IPO Gets August 7 Launch Date With Rs 480-Crore Fresh Issue, Rs 2,000-Crore OFS

The Mumbai-based company will open its IPO for subscription on August 7 and close it on August 11. The anchor book will open a day earlier on August 6. Share allotment is expected to be completed by August 12, with the stock likely to list on August 14. LEAP India will announce the IPO price band on August 3.

KKR-backed supply chain management company LEAP India is set to launch its Rs 2,480-crore initial public offering on August 7, giving investors an opportunity to participate in one of the larger upcoming public issues in India's supply chain services space.

LEAP India IPO

The IPO will have a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 2,000 crore. The company has increased the fresh issue size from the earlier planned Rs 400 crore. The OFS component remains unchanged.

Promoter Vertical Holdings II, backed by global investment firm KKR, will account for nearly the entire OFS, selling shares worth Rs 1,998.62 crore. KIA EBT Scheme 3 will sell shares worth Rs 1.37 crore. The structure makes the IPO largely an exit opportunity for existing shareholders, with the fresh issue accounting for less than one-fifth of the total issue size.

LEAP India had originally filed its DRHP with SEBI in August 2025 for a Rs 2,400-crore IPO. The company received regulatory approval in December 2025.

Where Will LEAP India Use The IPO Money?

The company plans to use most of the fresh capital to reduce its debt burden.

Around Rs 360 crore from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

LEAP India's consolidated borrowings stood at Rs 1,023.2 crore as of June 2026. Debt repayment could therefore become an important part of the company's post-IPO financial strategy.

The company has also reserved shares worth up to Rs 1.25 crore for eligible employees.

Also Read: Assetz Files Confidential DRHP With SEBI To Raise Rs 1,200 Crore Via Public Issue

KKR Remains A Major Shareholder

KKR has a significant presence in LEAP India through Vertical Holdings II. The promoter entity owns 73.78% of the company, while Sunu Mathew holds another 21.07%.

The IPO will provide an opportunity for existing shareholders to monetise part of their holdings while giving LEAP India fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet.

What Does LEAP India Do?

LEAP India operates in the supply chain management and asset pooling business. Its services are used by companies that need reusable assets and supply chain infrastructure to move and manage goods efficiently.

The company has 1.47 crore assets and more than 10,100 customer touchpoints across India. Its customer base spans several sectors, including FMCG, food and beverages, third-party logistics, e-commerce, quick commerce, automotive and industrial businesses.

This broad customer exposure gives LEAP India a direct connection to India's expanding organised supply chain and logistics ecosystem.

Profit Jumps 66% In FY26

LEAP India recorded strong growth in FY26.

Its profit increased 66% year-on-year to Rs 62.3 crore from Rs 37.6 crore in FY25. Revenue also climbed 56.4% to Rs 729.5 crore from Rs 466.5 crore.

The company's growth comes as India's e-commerce, quick commerce and organised retail sectors continue to increase their dependence on efficient supply chain networks.

For investors, the key question will now be whether LEAP India can sustain this growth while reducing debt and managing the large OFS component of the IPO.

JM Financial, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services and UBS Securities India are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

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